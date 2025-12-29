Bangladesh's Youth Party Faces Its First Big Test Over Islamist Tie-Up
NCP's Jamaat pact fractures Bangladesh's new politics, raising doubts over democratic reform and sending uneasy signals to India ahead of a pivotal election.
New Delhi: The National Citizen Party (NCP), born out of Bangladesh's July 2024 uprising and once seen as the country's most promising new political force, is facing its first existential crisis.
A wave of resignations triggered by its decision to ally with the Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) has exposed deep ideological fault lines within the party, raising questions about whether the student-led movement that brought down Sheikh Hasina's government is already being absorbed into the very political culture it sought to replace – with implications that extend well beyond Bangladesh's borders.
On Sunday, JeI Ameer Shafiqur Rahman announced in a press conference in Dhaka that the NCP, headed by July uprising leader Nahid Islam, as also the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), headed by Col (Retd) Oli Ahmed, have joined the Islamist party-led 10-party alliance ahead of the parliamentary elections in Bangladesh scheduled for February 2026.
Ahmed was present in the press conference. In a separate press conference later on Sunday evening, Islam said that "for the implementation of reforms and the sake of broader unity, we (NCP) have reached an electoral understanding with Jamaat".
But the fact of the matter is that the Jamaat alliance issue has deepened a rift within the NCP, with several leaders quitting or threatening to quit the party.
Earlier on Sunday, NCP joint convener Tajnuva Jabeen resigned from her post and withdrew from the upcoming election, citing deep frustration over the party's policy-making process and its move to forge an alliance with the JeI.
"I have resigned from NCP today," Jabeen stated in a Facebook post. "With a deeply broken heart, I must say that I cannot take part in the upcoming national election."
She accused the party of prioritising "political strategy" over ideology and alleged a growing culture of “betrayal of trust”. However, at the same time, she added: "My voice and work for democratic transformation in this country will grow stronger and carry on with greater force."
On Saturday, Tasnim Jara, the first senior joint member secretary of the NCP, too announced her resignation from the party and said that she will contest the upcoming parliamentary election as an independent candidate from Dhaka-9.
In a Facebook post, she stated: "I am your daughter. I was born and raised in Khilgaon. My dream was to go to parliament from the platform of a political party and serve the people of my area and the country. However, due to practical circumstances, I have decided not to participate in the election as a candidate of any specific party or alliance."
Separately, on Saturday, 30 founding members of the NCP had threatened to quit the party en masse if it went ahead with the alliance with JeI.
In a letter to party convenor Islam, they stated: "The basis of our objection lies in our party's declared ideology, the historic accountability associated with the July uprising, and fundamental questions of democratic ethics."
They said that in the aftermath of the July uprising, Jamaat-e-Islami and its student wing, Islami Chhatra Shibir, had pursued a campaign of polarisation that included infiltration, disruption, misinformation against the NCP, election-time propaganda in student bodies, and coordinated online attacks on women members.
The letter further pointed to Jamaat's opposition to Bangladesh's independence in 1971, its collaboration in the genocide, and its position on war-crimes accountability, arguing that these were irreconcilable with the country's democratic ethos and the party's founding principles.
"Our responsibility is to guide the state and society toward human rights, religious tolerance, equal dignity of women and men, protection of minorities, civic rights, and above all, democratic values," the leaders stated. "Any alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami would weaken this moral position and damage our credibility."
Since then, though, 16 to 17 members later clarified that they had raised concerns but ultimately supported the party’s decision to ally with the JeI, according to a report in the Dhaka Tribune.
But the dissent reflects a deeper ideological schism – between those willing to compromise for electoral reach and those who see the alliance as a betrayal of the NCP's reformist, secular, and democratic aspirations.
The NCP was seen as a fresh alternative to the traditional two-party dominance (Awami League and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party or BNP), with appeal especially among youth and moderates. This alliance with the JeI risks diluting the party’s identity, making it appear similar to older, less reformist groupings. This can also lead to alienation of moderate and young voters who backed the NCP precisely for its principled stand against established political compromises. This may also result in the reduction of public trust and credibility, especially if the NCP appears driven by short-term tactics rather than long-term principles.
Molla Faruk Ehsan, joint member secretary of the NCP, was among those who filed his nomination for the elections on Monday. He filed his nomination from Chuadanga, a city and district in southwestern Bangladesh, known for being the first capital of Bangladesh during the Liberation War, located on the Mathabhanga River. It is an important agricultural and growing industrial hub, and educational institutions such as First Capital University of Bangladesh, all situated near the border with India's West Bengal.
Speaking to ETV Bharat over the phone from Bangladesh on Monday, Ehsan said that he filed his nomination on behalf of the 10-party alliance led by the JeI.
When asked about the resignations from the NCP ahead of the nominations, he said that there are two groups within the party.
"One group is for an alliance with either the JeI or the BNP, and the other is for contesting the elections independently," Ehsan said. "Eighty per cent of the members of the NCP are for contesting the elections in alliance with either the JeI or the BNP, depending upon whichever party gives us the maximum seats."
Ehsan added that only 30 NCP candidates filed their nominations on the deadline of Monday. According to Bangladeshi academic and political observer Sharin Shajahan Naomi, the NCP was initially not accepted widely as there were a lot of complaints from private university students about their lesser representation in the party.
"Private universities played a major role in last year’s July uprising," Naomi told ETV Bharat. "But it is the Dhaka University that took the leadership of the NCP." She said that the NCP's alignment with the JeI might just be short-term.
"The NCP has a rebellious spirit," she further stated. "In the long term, it cannot sustain with traditional old parties. The NCP has a strong voice. They should be questioning the powers that be."
As far as India is concerned as alliances go, Naomi said that New Delhi should understand whether this anger is coming from genuine issues or some misunderstanding.
"Why is deliberate misinformation being spread about border killings?" she questioned. "In fact, the BNP and JeI might get into an alliance after the elections. But a coalition government might be fragile. The BNP should target to get a full majority."
For India, the latest developments in Bangladesh's political landscape signal uncertainties in Dhaka's political direction and underscore the importance of watching how secular, moderate, and youth-led forces are treated in the run-up to the February elections.
To sum up, what started as a promising new political force in the form of the NCP now faces a crucial crossroads – one that could reshape Bangladesh's political landscape and regional engagements for years to come or risking fragmentation and loss of legitimacy.
