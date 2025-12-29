ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh's Youth Party Faces Its First Big Test Over Islamist Tie-Up

Nahid Islam, convener of the newly formed Jatiya Nagarik Party, or National Citizen's Party, shouts slogans as he speaks during the launch of the new political party by students, in Dhaka on February 28, 2025. Bangladeshi students who played a key role in overthrowing the government last year unveiled a new political party on February 28, the latest outfit to join the fray ahead of expected elections. ( AFP )

New Delhi: The National Citizen Party (NCP), born out of Bangladesh's July 2024 uprising and once seen as the country's most promising new political force, is facing its first existential crisis.

A wave of resignations triggered by its decision to ally with the Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) has exposed deep ideological fault lines within the party, raising questions about whether the student-led movement that brought down Sheikh Hasina's government is already being absorbed into the very political culture it sought to replace – with implications that extend well beyond Bangladesh's borders.

On Sunday, JeI Ameer Shafiqur Rahman announced in a press conference in Dhaka that the NCP, headed by July uprising leader Nahid Islam, as also the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), headed by Col (Retd) Oli Ahmed, have joined the Islamist party-led 10-party alliance ahead of the parliamentary elections in Bangladesh scheduled for February 2026.

Ahmed was present in the press conference. In a separate press conference later on Sunday evening, Islam said that "for the implementation of reforms and the sake of broader unity, we (NCP) have reached an electoral understanding with Jamaat".

But the fact of the matter is that the Jamaat alliance issue has deepened a rift within the NCP, with several leaders quitting or threatening to quit the party.

Earlier on Sunday, NCP joint convener Tajnuva Jabeen resigned from her post and withdrew from the upcoming election, citing deep frustration over the party's policy-making process and its move to forge an alliance with the JeI.

"I have resigned from NCP today," Jabeen stated in a Facebook post. "With a deeply broken heart, I must say that I cannot take part in the upcoming national election."

She accused the party of prioritising "political strategy" over ideology and alleged a growing culture of “betrayal of trust”. However, at the same time, she added: "My voice and work for democratic transformation in this country will grow stronger and carry on with greater force."

On Saturday, Tasnim Jara, the first senior joint member secretary of the NCP, too announced her resignation from the party and said that she will contest the upcoming parliamentary election as an independent candidate from Dhaka-9.

In a Facebook post, she stated: "I am your daughter. I was born and raised in Khilgaon. My dream was to go to parliament from the platform of a political party and serve the people of my area and the country. However, due to practical circumstances, I have decided not to participate in the election as a candidate of any specific party or alliance."

Separately, on Saturday, 30 founding members of the NCP had threatened to quit the party en masse if it went ahead with the alliance with JeI.

In a letter to party convenor Islam, they stated: "The basis of our objection lies in our party's declared ideology, the historic accountability associated with the July uprising, and fundamental questions of democratic ethics."

They said that in the aftermath of the July uprising, Jamaat-e-Islami and its student wing, Islami Chhatra Shibir, had pursued a campaign of polarisation that included infiltration, disruption, misinformation against the NCP, election-time propaganda in student bodies, and coordinated online attacks on women members.

The letter further pointed to Jamaat's opposition to Bangladesh's independence in 1971, its collaboration in the genocide, and its position on war-crimes accountability, arguing that these were irreconcilable with the country's democratic ethos and the party's founding principles.

"Our responsibility is to guide the state and society toward human rights, religious tolerance, equal dignity of women and men, protection of minorities, civic rights, and above all, democratic values," the leaders stated. "Any alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami would weaken this moral position and damage our credibility."