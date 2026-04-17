ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh's Request For Hasina's Extradition Under 'Judicial And Legal Process'

New Delhi: India on Friday said that the Bangladesh government's request for extraditing former prime minister Sheikh Hasina is being examined as part of ongoing judicial and legal processes. Hasina, 78, has been living in India after she fled Dhaka following the collapse of her government in August, 2024 in the face of a massive anti-government agitation.

In his recent visit to New Delhi, Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman, during his talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, had raised the issue of Dhaka's request to extradite Hasina.

"The request is being examined as part of ongoing judicial and internal legal processes. We will continue to engage constructively on the issue with all stakeholders," Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

The previous government led by Muhammad Yunus had requested India to extradite her as she was convicted of "crimes against humanity" for the brutal crackdown on the student-led protests.

Hasina and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal were handed the death penalty by the International Crimes Tribunal, a domestic war crimes court, last year after convicting them of crimes against humanity during the crackdown on the anti-government protests in 2024.