Bangladesh's Ousted PM Hasina Named In Chargesheet In Case Of Murder During July Uprising

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina is among 25 people named in a chargesheet filed by police in a case of murder in the capital during the July Uprising, a media report said on Friday.

The Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) of police filed the chargesheet against 25 people, including Hasina and former ministers Obaidul Quader and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, in the case of murder of Abujar Sheikh in the capital’s Pragati Sarani area, state-run BSS reported.

According to the case documents, Sheikh was shot on the evening of July 19, 2024, while an anti-discrimination student-public procession was underway in front of Baridhara General Hospital on Pragati Sarani in Gulshan.

Local leaders of the Awami League and Jubo League allegedly opened fire on the procession, according to the chargesheet. Sheikh was first admitted to Evercare Hospital and later transferred to Dhaka Metropolitan Hospital for advanced treatment. He died on July 27 of the same year while undergoing treatment.

On November 16, 2024, Abujar Sheikh’s mother Chobi Khatun filed a murder case with Gulshan police station. A total of 27 people, including Hasina, were initially named as accused in the case.