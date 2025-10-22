ETV Bharat / international

Bangladeshi Tribunal Prosecution Warns Army Over Serving Officers’ Trial

Dhaka/New Delhi: Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal prosecution team on Tuesday warned the army that 15 of their serving officers will be declared “fugitives” unless they were produced in court on Wednesday.

“If they fail to appear or are not produced tomorrow, the tribunal will set a new date, and notices with their summons will be published in two newspapers. Non-appearance on that date would lead to them being declared absconding,” ICT-BD Prosecutor Gazi MH Tamim told reporters.

He said the tribunal earlier issued arrest warrants against several former and current officers and the police inspector general was ordered to execute that order while “copies of the warrants were also sent to the heads of the (armed) forces concerned”.

“Under the International Crimes Tribunal Act, the accused officers can either appear voluntarily or be arrested by the law enforcers and brought to the tribunal,” Tamim said.

The ICT-BD issued arrest warrants against 16 serving army officers and 14 others, including deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, on October 8 for their alleged role in the “enforced disappearances or abduction and torture of political dissidents” during the past Awami League regime.

The army in a media briefing on October 11 said they took into “military custody” 15 of the 16 officers soon after ICT-BD issued arrest warrants.

However, it declined to have received any copy of any warrant amid anxious speculations over their trial in a civil court under the ICT-BD Act instead of court marshal under the Army Act.

ICT-BD Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam demanded their court appearance for two consecutive days after the army announcement but the military ignored the call.

The government, meanwhile, declared a building inside the Dhaka Cantonment as a makeshift “prison” without detailing its purpose while a sense of unease visibly gripped Bangladesh over their trial.

Bangladesh Army’s adjutant general Major General Mohammad Hakimuzzaman told during the October 11 press conference that 16 of their officers were asked to report to army headquarters and 15 of them responded and they were kept in military custody.