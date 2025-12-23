ETV Bharat / international

Bangladeshi Journalists Say Right To Life At Stake As Mobs Target Media

Bangladesh's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) personnel stand outside the burnt and vandalised building of the Prothom Alo newspaper in Dhaka on December 19, 2025, amid protests following the news of the death of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi. ( AFP )

Dhaka: Bangladesh's media is facing a difficult time, and the freedom of expression has been overtaken by concerns over journalists' "right to stay alive", editors of several leading Bangladeshi newspapers have said.

The remarks came on Monday in the wake of mobs vandalising and setting ablaze the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star newspapers in Dhaka on Thursday night, trapping several journalists and staff inside for hours as police and fire services were initially prevented from reaching the spot.

"Freedom of expression is no longer the main issue. Now it is about the right to stay alive," Daily Star editor and publisher Mahfuz Anam said at a press conference attended by senior politicians, business leaders and media owners. The media in Bangladesh is facing a fight for survival, he said.

Anam said the attacks were aimed at killing journalists and staff rather than being acts of protest against specific newspapers. Otherwise, the mob would have told journalists to leave before setting the buildings on fire, he said. Instead, 26-27 media workers were trapped on the rooftop of The Daily Star building while the fire brigade was not allowed to reach them, Anam said.