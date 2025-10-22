ETV Bharat / international

Bangladeshi Civil Tribunal Sends 15 Serving Army Officers To Jail In Enforced Disappearance Case

Dhaka: Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT-BD) on Wednesday sent 15 serving army officers to jail after their court appearances from military custody to face trial on charges of enforced disappearances, murders and custodial tortures during the deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government. The Bangladesh Army on Oct 11 took into custody the 15 officers after the special tribunal ordered their arrest to stand trial for alleged crimes against humanity.

"The tribunal has ordered the 15 army officers produced today in connection with the enforced disappearances and murders, and tortures in custody to be sent to jail," ICT-BD Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam told reporters after the proceedings.

The tribunal did not hear any bail petitions, noting that there is a formal process for bail pleas and the officers could submit formal applications before the next hearing scheduled for November 5, he said.

The tribunal, chaired by Justice M Golam Mortuza Mojumder, also ordered the arrest of “fugitive” former premier Hasina and other absconding accused and produce them before the court.

Earlier in the day, prison authorities brought the 15 officers in a green-coloured bus under tight security from Dhaka Cantonment, where they had been kept under military custody since arrest warrants were issued on October 8.

The officers, including one major general, six brigadier generals, and several colonels, lieutenant colonels and a major, appeared in civilian clothes under heavy security by police in riot gear and paramilitary Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

They were later returned to a designated “sub-jail” building inside the cantonment under prison authority supervision. Defence lawyer Barrister Sarwar Hossain told reporters the officers would file two petitions, one seeking bail and the other requesting their confinement under special custody if bail was denied.

The developments come amid heightened political tensions ahead of the general elections expected in February next year. The interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has amended the ICT-BD law to try the leaders of the Hasina regime.

The trial of serving officers in a civil court under the amended ICT-BD law, rather than under military law, has triggered unease within the armed forces. An ICT-BD prosecutor on Tuesday warned the army that the 15 officers would be declared "fugitives" unless they appeared before the tribunal on Wednesday.

"If they fail to appear or are not produced tomorrow, the tribunal will set a new date... Non-appearance on that date would lead to them being declared absconding,” ICT-BD Prosecutor Gazi MAE Tamim told reporters.