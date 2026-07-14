ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh ‘Welcomes’ Hasina’s Announcement To Return Home, Says She Must Face Justice

Dhaka: The Bangladesh Government on Tuesday said it “welcomes” deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's plans to return home, adding that she must face justice as a death penalty convict. The comments came amid reports of Hasina’s possible return to Bangladesh by the end of this year.

Hasina, the 78-year-old daughter of Bangladesh's founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was toppled in a violent student-led street protest on August 5, 2024. She has been living in India since she fled Dhaka following the collapse of her government.

“We welcome her announcement as we want to ensure justice,” the prime minister’s adviser for information and strategy, Zahed Ur Rahman, said at a media briefing on Tuesday.

Rahman said the “people of the country want her death penalty to be upheld for the crimes she committed, and in that case her capital punishment will be executed as the people want to see that”.

"Let her bring the best lawyers in the world," Zahed was quoted as saying by the Daily Star. He said that the proceedings at the International Crimes Tribunal (Bangladesh) (ICT-BD) would remain transparent and could be monitored by observers and broadcast through video coverage.