Yunus Is Working To Improve Ties With India, Says Bangladesh's Finance Adviser

Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh Professor Muhammad Yunus addresses the funeral prayer (namaz-e-janaza) of slain youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi at the South Plaza of the National Parliament (Jatiya Sangsad) in Dhaka, on Saturday, December 20, 2025. ( IANS )

Dhaka: Bangladesh interim government's finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed on Tuesday said Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has taken steps to ease strained ties with New Delhi while his administration was working to develop economic relations with India by separating economic interests from "political rhetoric."

"The chief adviser is working to improve diplomatic relations with India, and he himself has also been speaking to various stakeholders on the issue," he told reporters after a meeting of the Advisers Council Committee on Government Purchase at his office. Asked if Yunus directly spoke to India, Ahmed said the chief adviser "has not" but he did speak to those associated with the matter.

"Our trade policy is not driven by political considerations. If importing rice from India is cheaper than sourcing it from Vietnam or elsewhere, then it makes economic sense to buy the staple from India," he said. The adviser, an economist, however, expressed optimism that bilateral relations would not decline further.

Ahmed said Bangladesh on Tuesday approved a proposal to purchase 50,000 tonnes of rice from India, "as a means to seek good relations." He said importing this rice would benefit Bangladesh, as sourcing rice from Vietnam, a major alternative, instead of India, would cost BDT 10 (USD 0.082) more per kilogram.