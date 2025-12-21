ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh: Supporters Warn Of Protests If Radical Leader Hadi's Killers Not Arrested By Today

Security forces control a group of people who arrived to participate in the funeral prayers for leading Bangladeshi activist Sharif Osman Hadi, who died from gunshot wounds sustained in an attack in Dhaka earlier this month, in Dhaka, outside the nation's Parliament complex in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. ( AP )

Dhaka: The Muhammad Yunus-led interim administration in Bangladesh has received a 24-hour ultimatum from the radical organisation Inquilab Mancha, demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible for the killing of its leader, Sharif Osman Hadi.

The ultimatum was issued after Hadi's funeral, as thousands of his supporters assembled at Dhaka's Shahbagh intersection on Saturday, turning the area into a major flashpoint.

Issuing a warning to the interim government, leaders of the radical group said, "If no response comes from the government regarding the arrest of Sharif Osman Hadi's killers by 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, we will organise another sit-in protest at Shahbagh."

The group also demanded that the iconic Shahbagh intersection be renamed 'Hadi Chottor', according to a report by leading Bangladeshi daily The Dhaka Tribune. Sharif Osman Hadi, a candidate from the Dhaka-8 parliamentary constituency for the forthcoming general elections, was critically injured in a shooting incident carried out by unidentified criminals in Dhaka's Paltan area on December 12.

Following the attack, he was initially admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and later shifted to Evercare Hospital as his condition remained serious. After his health further deteriorated, Hadi was flown to Singapore for advanced medical treatment.