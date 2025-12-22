ETV Bharat / international

'Strain Entirely of Yunus Making': Hasina Blames Interim Government For Stressed Relations With India

New Delhi: The spiral of violence in Bangladesh, which included the lynching of a Hindu man, has elicited deep concern from India, especially in the light of recent threats by radical groups to Indian missions in the country.

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina believes that the strained relations between India and her country are completely of the making of the interim government headed by Mohammad Yunus. The former Bangladesh PM accused the Yunus government of issuing hostile statements against India and failing to protect religious minorities.

"The strain you are witnessing is entirely of Yunus' making. His government issues hostile statements against India, fails to protect religious minorities, and allows extremists to dictate foreign policy, then expresses surprise when tensions rise. India has been Bangladesh's most steadfast friend and partner for decades. The ties between our nations are deep and fundamental; they will outlast any temporary government. I am confident that once legitimate governance is restored, Bangladesh will return to the sensible partnership we cultivated over fifteen years," she said.

"This hostility is being manufactured by extremists who have been emboldened by the Yunus regime. These are the same actors who marched on the Indian embassy and attacked our media offices, who attack minorities with impunity, and who forced my family to flee for our lives. Yunus has placed such figures in positions of power and released convicted terrorists from prison. India's concerns about the safety of its personnel are justified, I am sorry to say. A responsible government would protect diplomatic missions and prosecute those who threaten them. Instead, Yunus grants immunity to hooligans and calls them warriors," she added.

Hasina's remarks come days after India's Ministry of External Affairs summoned the Bangladeshi envoy in New Delhi over security concerns linked to protests outside Indian High Commissions in Bangladesh. Dhaka, in turn, had earlier summoned India's High Commissioner to convey its objections over what it called "anti-election activities" linked to Bangladeshi political figures staying in India.

Hasina, who has been staying in India since her government was ousted last year following mass protests, defended New Delhi's long-standing ties with Dhaka.

