ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh Urges India To Prevent Sheikh Hasina From Making Political Speeches From Indian Territory

Dhaka: Bangladesh has urged India to prevent deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina from making political speeches from Indian territory, warning that such statements risk destabilising bilateral relations, its foreign ministry said on Monday.

The issue was raised in a meeting between the newly appointed High Commissioner of India to Dhaka, Dinesh Trivedi and Humaiun Kobir, the Foreign Affairs Adviser to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, this afternoon at the Prime Minister's Office in Tejgaon, Dhaka.

Trivedi had paid a courtesy call on Kobir during the meeting; various aspects of the existing bilateral relations between the two countries as well as issues of mutual interest were discussed. Both sides expressed optimism about further strengthening and advancing bilateral relations based on mutual respect, trust, and shared interests, according to a press release from the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry.

"The meeting also addressed reports circulating on social media regarding fugitive Sheikh Hasina potentially making a public statement on August 5," the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said.

"In this regard, the Foreign Affairs Adviser informed the High Commissioner that Bangladesh expects India's cooperation to ensure that no individual associated with banned organisations - including fugitive Sheikh Hasina - can use Indian territory to make political statements or engage in activities aimed at creating instability within Bangladesh," it added.