ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh Tribunal Sentences Seven Senior Awami League Leaders To Death

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal-2 on Tuesday sentenced to death seven senior leaders of the banned Awami League for crimes against humanity over their alleged roles in directing, inciting or facilitating violence during the 2024 student-led protests, dubbed the July Uprising.

The three-member tribunal (ICT-2) headed by Justice Mohammad Nazrul Islam Chowdhury delivered the verdict against the seven, who were tried in absentia.

Awami League General Secretary and former road transport minister Obaidul Quader, Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim and former state minister for information and broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat were among those sentenced to death.

The other four were Jubo League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash, its General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil, Bangladesh Chhatra League President Saddam Hussain and its General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Enan.

All seven were represented by state-appointed defence lawyers as the tribunal delivered the verdict in cases stemming from the 2024 protests, around 10 months after former prime minister Sheikh Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia.

The tribunal framed seven charges against the accused on January 22, while the trial began on February 17. The ICT-2 tried the seven over their alleged roles in directing or inciting violence during the protests, which eventually toppled Hasina’s government on August 5, 2024.

Prosecutors accused the seven of attempting to suppress the protesters by issuing instructions, making provocative and inciting statements and holding meetings where plans for violence were discussed. They also alleged that the accused were involved in armed attacks, severe repression and attempts to control the media in different places, contributing to killings, attempted killings and widespread violence across the country.

Hasina fled Bangladesh on August 5, 2024, and has been living in India since then. In November 2025, the tribunal sentenced Hasina and her former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to death in absentia for crimes against humanity over the crackdown on the student-led protests.