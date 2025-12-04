ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh Tribunal Issues Arrest Warrant Against Deposed PM Sheikh Hasina's Son

Dhaka: A special tribunal in Bangladesh on Thursday issued an arrest warrant against deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s expatriate son Sajib Wajed Joy, a month after sentencing his mother to death on charges of committing crimes against humanity.

"The tribunal issued the arrest warrant in a case filed against him for (as well) committing crimes against humanity during the July Uprising," an ICT-BD prosecutor told reporters, adding an identical warrant was issued against then junior minister for ICT affairs Junaid Ahmed Palak, who, however, is already in jail.

Bangladesh's International Crime Tribunal (ICT-BD) handed down the death penalty to the ex-premier and her then home minister, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, for her attempts to tame a student-led violent street protest dubbed the July Uprising through brutal means after their trial in absentia.

Joy, 54, an information communication expert who served as the ex-premier’s ICT affairs adviser, currently lives in the US.