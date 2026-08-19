ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh To Seek 'Guarantee Clause' In Renewed Ganges Water Treaty With India

Dhaka: Bangladesh will seek a "guarantee clause" in the renewed Ganges Water Treaty with India and is ready to approach international forums to protect its water rights, according to media reports.

Water Resources Minister Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anee made the remarks on Tuesday at a seminar titled "Ganges Water Treaty: Issues for Renegotiation" organised by the Bangladesh Institute of Law and International Affairs in Dhaka, the state-owned BSS news agency reported.

The remarks came as the India-Bangladesh Ganges Water Treaty, signed in 1996 to govern dry-season sharing of the river's waters, is due to expire in December. Water-sharing has remained a key issue in bilateral ties between New Delhi and Dhaka, with Bangladesh pushing for a renewed pact and India maintaining that bilateral discussions on renewal had not yet begun.

Anee on Tuesday said Dhaka remained committed to renegotiating the treaty and hoped that Prime Minister Tarique Rahman would make a strong case for Bangladesh at the United Nations next month, the BSS report said.

“We must sign a treaty. Without a treaty, we have no way forward. This is our right,” Anee was quoted as saying by The Daily Star newspaper.

Anee stressed the need for a right-to-information provision in future water-sharing agreements and the restoration of a "guarantee clause" that was included in the 1977 Ganges treaty but omitted from the 1996 pact, the BSS report added.

A guarantee clause is a rule that promises a minimum amount of water to a downstream country, essentially aimed at protecting a nation's water supply during dry seasons or when river levels drop unexpectedly.

The minister further said Bangladesh wanted a treaty but was prepared to approach international bodies if necessary to secure one. He also expressed hope that India would recognise and respect the rights and sentiments of the Bangladeshi people, it said.

Bangladesh is unhappy with the current treaty mainly because it feels that the treaty does not guarantee enough reliable water during the driest seasons. The allocation formula is based on older hydrological conditions, while dry-season flows have become more uncertain, according to a report by the IMPRI think tank.