Bangladesh To Hold General Elections On February 12

Dhaka/New Delhi: Bangladesh will hold the general elections on February 12, its first since the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government in a violent student-led protest in August 2024.

"Voting will take place on February 12, 2026, from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm," Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin said in an address to the nation on Thursday.

A referendum will simultaneously be held on the voting day to elicit public opinion on a series of reform proposals of the Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus-led National Consensus Commission.

The announcement came a day after the CEC met President Mohammed Shahabuddin, who assured him “optimum support and cooperation” to conduct the general elections in a "free, fair and meaningful" manner.

The CEC urged "sincere participation and active cooperation” from political parties, candidates, and voters in making the election and referendum successful. The last general elections were held in January 2024. Hasina won the elections marred by controversy and boycott by major parties.

Six months after Hasina's victory, protests erupted against her government. The violent street protests forced Hasina to leave for India on August 5, 2024. Three days later, Yunus took over as chief adviser of the interim government. The interim government has banned all activities of Hasina's Awami League under an anti-terrorism law.

Hasina, 78, has been convicted and sentenced to death for "crimes against humanity" committed during the July-August mass uprising last year. She has been living in India.

She has warned that holding elections without her party would be "sowing the seeds" of further division, and a large number of her supporters would abstain from voting. In a statement posted on its X handle on Thursday, the Awami League rejected the election schedule announced by what it called the "illegal government's illegal election commission."