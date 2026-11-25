ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh Tightens Border Security Ahead Of Hasina's Planned Return; Deploys 108 BGB Platoons

Dhaka: Bangladesh beefed up security across several districts, deploying 108 platoons of border paramilitary forces, including 56 in deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's home district, Gopalganj, as political tensions mount over her planned return next month.

There have been incidents of violence, including arson attacks targeting trains, buses and banks, across Bangladesh in the last many days surrounding the 79-year-old politician's possible return. Hasina has been staying in India since fleeing Dhaka in August 2024 following a student-led uprising that toppled her government.

Police blamed activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations for several of the incidents.

The heightened security comes amid fears that Hasina's supporters could intensify violence and sabotage in the coming days. Awami League, whose activities have been banned, is promoting a lockdown programme for November 29 and 30 through online platforms, adding to concerns over a possible escalation of tensions.

In a press statement on Wednesday, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) announced the deployment of 108 platoons in seven districts "to maintain law and order, ensure public safety and deal with any untoward situation", news portal bdnews24.com reported.

Of them, 56 platoons have been deployed in Gopalganj amid persistent unrest, the BGB said.

Gopalganj, a stronghold of the Awami League, has witnessed incidents of violence, arson and vandalism in recent days. Around 2,000 police personnel and 10 BGB platoons, along with personnel of the Special Response Battalion (SRB), were deployed in the district last week.

According to the BGB statement, 18 platoons have been deployed in Dhaka, six in Narayanganj, 18 in Gazipur, two in Mymensingh, three in Chattogram and one in Cox's Bazar districts.

"In addition, four platoons of BGB members have been kept on alert for deployment," it said. One BGB platoon consists of 30-40 personnel.

The deployment has been made on the instructions of the Home Ministry, with BGB personnel coordinating with the respective district administrations and other law enforcement agencies, the Prothom Alo newspaper reported. Security has been strengthened at key installations, industrial zones and other sensitive locations.

The BGB headquarters is monitoring the situation round the clock through a dedicated monitoring cell, using live footage from drones, body cameras and other surveillance equipment.

Police data cited by local media said 83 vehicles were set on fire and crude bombs were hurled at 87 locations across Bangladesh between November 7 and 19. The security measures follow intelligence inputs suggesting that Awami League leaders and activists could carry out covert attacks and sabotage to create unrest, Prothom Alo reported, citing police. Police apprehend that government installations as well as specific political figures could be targeted, it said.

Leaders of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party (NCP) are among those reportedly identified as potential targets and alerted by law enforcement agencies. Police have also warned that weapons and explosives could be smuggled into Bangladesh through its borders, the report said.

Bangladesh shares borders with India and Myanmar, with 32 of its 64 districts having international boundaries. Of these, 30 border India and three border Myanmar, while Rangamati shares a border with both countries.