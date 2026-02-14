ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh's Tarique Rahman Pledges To Work For Democracy After Landslide Victory In Election

Bangladesh Nationalist Party Chairperson Tarique Rahman waves as he comes out after casting his vote during the national parliamentary elections in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. ( AP )

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP): Bangladesh’s incoming leader said Saturday that he would work to build a more democratic country, overcoming challenges related to weak institutions after his party secured an election victory.

Tarique Rahman's Bangladesh Nationalist Party won a majority in Thursday’s election in the 350-member Parliament. An 11-member alliance led by the Jamaat-e-Islami party, the country’s largest Islamist party, is poised to form the opposition.

It was the first election since the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a mass uprising in 2024. An interim government headed by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus oversaw the largely peaceful election. The voting marked a significant political shift in the South Asian nation of more than 170 million people.

The new government is expected to take the oath in days.

In his first press meeting in the capital, Dhaka, Rahman said that his priorities would be to improve law and order and handle a fragile economy.