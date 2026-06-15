ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh Summons Indian Diplomat Over Incident Involving PM's Adviser At Delhi Airport

Dhaka: Bangladesh on Monday summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner and conveyed its "deep disappointment" over an incident involving an adviser of the Prime Minister at the Delhi airport, according to media reports here.

Dr Zahed Ur Rahman, the Prime Minister's Adviser on Policy and Strategy Affairs, and Information and Broadcasting, was stopped by immigration authorities at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Sunday evening when his name was reportedly flagged during a routine security check, state-run BSS news agency reported.

Citing a foreign ministry official, the news agency said that the ministry summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Pawan Badhe and expressed its "deep disappointment" over the incident.

Badhe arrived at the foreign office in the afternoon when he was handed over the protest letter, Foreign Ministry spokesman Shahidul Karim said. Earlier, Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman said that the government was taking appropriate steps regarding the matter.