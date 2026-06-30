ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh’s Sovereign Choice, India's Strategic Concern: The Teesta Debate

People return home on boats, silhouetted against the setting sun along the banks of the Teesta River, in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal, Friday, January 9, 2026 ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Bangladesh government’s latest assurance that there should be no concern over China’s involvement in the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project (TRCMRP) is unlikely to entirely allay anxieties in New Delhi.

While Dhaka insists that it will take into account the legitimate security interests of its neighbours and proceed responsibly on sensitive issues, the prospect of Chinese participation in a major infrastructure project on a river flowing through India's strategically sensitive eastern flank carries implications that extend well beyond water management and flood control.

Addressing a media briefing in Dhaka on Tuesday, Bangladesh Prime Minister’s Information and Broadcasting Adviser Zahed Ur Rahman said that Bangladesh, as an independent and sovereign state, will implement the project in accordance with the interests of its people and the country, leaving no scope for concern by any other country.

A group of fishermen sail in a boat in the waters of the Teesta Barrage at Gazoldoba in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. (IANS)

“We see no reason why any other country should have concerns over this development initiative,” Zahed was quoted as saying. “India or any other country will engage with Bangladesh as a sovereign state. Even if anyone has any security concerns, Bangladesh will take those into consideration. We will proceed on such sensitive issues without compromising.”

Zahed’s remarks come after Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s visit to China last week during which an agreement was reached under which experts from China and Bangladesh will conduct a technical feasibility study for the first time on the TRCMRP.

According to Zahed, China has extensive expertise and the necessary funding for this work. “Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has instructed that the work be started as quickly as possible with utmost importance,” he added.

On Monday, responding to reporters’ questions about India’s concerns about China’s role in the Teesta project, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said that his country’s cooperation with Bangladesh should be free from third-party influence.

“I would like to stress that China-Bangladesh cooperation does not target any third party and should be free from third-party influence,” Guo said. In January last year, the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) and Chinese state-owned PowerChina signed an extension to a memorandum of understanding (MoU), pushing the TRCMRP.

According to media reports, under the deal, PowerChina will prepare a concept paper and conduct a feasibility study in 2026. After that, the Teesta project will be finalised.

The possibility of Chinese involvement in the TRCMRP goes far beyond a river engineering project. For India, especially given the location of the river and the evolving strategic environment in South Asia, the issue carries geopolitical, security, water-sharing and regional influence implications.

A fisherman uses a fishing gill net from a boat while looking for fish in the Teesta River at Gazaldoba in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal on Saturday, April 25, 2026 (IANS)

The concerns in New Delhi are not necessarily about a Chinese-funded embankment or dredging project in themselves, but about the strategic footprint that could emerge if Chinese agencies become deeply embedded in a sensitive transboundary river system adjacent to India’s most vulnerable geography.

The Teesta originates in Sikkim, flows through West Bengal and enters Bangladesh before joining the Brahmaputra system. The Bangladeshi portion of the river lies close to India’s strategically sensitive Siliguri Corridor, often referred to as the “Chicken’s Neck”, a narrow strip barely 20-22 km wide at its narrowest point connecting mainland India with the eight northeastern states.

If Chinese state-owned enterprises, engineers, survey teams, communications systems and project management structures establish a long-term presence in the Teesta basin, Indian security planners may view it as another element of China’s expanding strategic footprint around India’s periphery.