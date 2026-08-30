ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh Sees No Risk In Joining Mecca Pact: State Foreign Minister

Dhaka: Bangladesh on Sunday said it saw no risk in joining the Mecca defence pact with Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Pakistan, asserting it would not restrict Dhaka’s engagement with other partners.

Signed on August 7, the 'Makkah Joint Defence Agreement' establishes a framework for collective deterrence and stipulates that an armed attack on any one of the three countries would be considered an attack on all three.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir's statement during a media briefing came days after Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman told Parliament that Bangladesh would positively consider joining the Mecca defence, if invited, and said it was an internal matter of “our Muslim family” with no scope for others to be concerned about it.

“This is a unique pact that presents new opportunities,” Kobir told reporters at the Foreign Ministry after Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Abdullah Zafer bin Abiyah called on him.

Kobir added Bangladesh was currently holding discussions on this matter and “those discussions are progressing positively with all bilateral partners.” “A country like Bangladesh must approach foreign policy and security cooperation in a highly integrated and flexible manner, aligned with the dynamics of the current international political system,” he said.

Kobir said, in line with this approach, “we will balance our international relations.”

“Entering into one specific sphere within today's volatile or crisis-driven international political climate does not mean you cannot contribute to other alliances or fields. It does not restrict your scope,” the minister said.

He said he held a series of bilateral meetings including with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud during his Jeddah visit last week and the pact was an issue of his discussions while his interlocutors’ response was “positive, very positive.”

Earlier on Thursday, replying when an independent lawmaker sought clarification on Dhaka’s stance about joining the 'Mecca Pact', Foreign Minister Rahman told Parliament, “We view this pact positively.”

The defence treaty is an “internal matter of our family, the Muslim family” and “there is no scope for others to be concerned about it,” Rahman said.

Replying to a separate question by a ruling Bangladesh nationalist Party (BNP) lawmaker, he said Bangladesh now stood tall with dignity because of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s strong and successful foreign policy.

“Bangladesh will never bow its head to anyone again -- we have buried the subservient foreign policy,” he said.

Minister Rahman, however, said Bangladesh is yet to receive any offer to join the pact but if they express an intention to include Bangladesh, “we will certainly consider it positively.”