ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh Seeks New IMF-Supported Program: IMF

Washington: Bangladesh has requested a new IMF-supported programme, the multilateral financial organisation said, expressing commitment to support Dhaka achieve long-lasting financial stability.

"The Bangladeshi authorities have requested a new IMF-supported programme. IMF staff are in discussions with the authorities on their reform agenda and policy priorities," Ivo Krznar, Mission Chief for Bangladesh at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said in a statement on Tuesday.

He said the IMF remains a committed partner to Bangladesh in its efforts to secure lasting macroeconomic and financial stability, strengthen resilience and support strong, inclusive growth.

During recent meetings with IMF officials, Bangladesh has conveyed that the existing IMF programme was adopted under a different economic and policy context, and subsequent domestic developments, changing global economic conditions and external uncertainties had created challenges in implementing some reforms.