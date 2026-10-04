ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh Seeks Sheikh Hasina's Extradition From India

Dhaka: Bangladesh on Sunday said it expected India to expedite the extradition of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, saying that besides the legal process, "political intent" was also necessary for her return.

The remarks came a day after Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi said India could not give a timeframe for Hasina's return as Dhaka's extradition request was being examined through a legal process involving the courts.

"There is certainly a legal process involved, but political intent is also necessary," State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam told a media briefing at her office.

She expressed hope that India would take steps to expedite the extradition process. Responding to whether former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina could be repatriated under the active extradition treaty between New Delhi and Dhaka, the state minister said "certainly."

“The accused (Hasina) can be brought back under the treaty, and that process is being taken forward," she said, though some legal experts have questioned whether the treaty applies in her case.

"Nobody can give you a timeframe (over Hasina's return)," Trivedi had said on Saturday at a discussion organised by a private think tank in Dhaka.

"Again and again, the government of India has replied to this that there is a process, and the process is legal, and it is well structured," he said.