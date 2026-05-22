ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh Seeks Hasina’s Return Through Legal Process: Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has said the government wants former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to return through “legal procedures”, reacting to her recent remarks that she hoped to return home “very soon” despite facing a death sentence.

“We want to get her back through legal procedures,” Ahmed, a senior minister in Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s cabinet, told reporters on Thursday, adding that he was not aware of any legal obstacle to Hasina's return if she wished to do so.

Hasina has been living in India since August 2024, after her Awami League government was toppled following a student-led uprising.

The subsequent interim administration led by Muhammad Yunus banned the Awami League through an executive order and initiated proceedings against Hasina in Bangladesh’s reconstituted International Crimes Tribunal.