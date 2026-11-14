ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh Says Legal Process Complete To Secure Hasina's Return, Decision Rests With India: Reports

Dhaka: Bangladesh has completed all legal procedures required to secure the return of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina from India, and the next step rests with New Delhi, Law Minister Md Asaduzzaman said on Saturday, according to local media reports.

"We have completed everything required from our side as part of the legal process. What they (India) will do is up to them," Asaduzzaman told reporters after an event at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre in Dhaka, according to Prothom Alo.

The minister said Hasina would return through legal means and that her extradition under the bilateral treaty would itself constitute a legal process. Asked whether Hasina would be given a legal opportunity to return, he said she would come back through due process.

On whether she would be entitled to appeal against her death sentence, Asaduzzaman said she would not have that opportunity under the relevant law, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Asked whether India had held discussions with Bangladesh about sending Hasina to a third country, the minister said the Indian government would be able to answer that question, Prothom Alo reported.

Bangladesh has been seeking Hasina's extradition from India after she fled the country in August 2024 following a student-led uprising that toppled her government.

Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal convicted Hasina in November 2025 of crimes against humanity for her role in the crackdown on protesters during the July-August 2024 uprising. Tried in absentia, she was sentenced to death on one charge and life imprisonment on another. Hasina has rejected the charges and the proceedings.

Bangladesh's demand for Hasina's extradition has continued even after the interim government that succeeded her administration handed over power in February to an elected government led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

India has acknowledged receiving Bangladesh's extradition requests but has not announced a decision on handing her over.

On Friday, Ministry of External Affairs’ spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in New Delhi that Hasina's extradition was a legal matter and would be dealt with accordingly. He further said: “India desires a positive, constructive and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh."