ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh Saves 'Donald Trump' From Eid Sacrifice

Dhaka: Bangladesh authorities on Wednesday stopped the sacrifice of a rare albino buffalo named “Donald Trump”, known for its flowing blond hair resembling the signature hairstyle of US President Donald Trump, and decided to preserve it at the national zoo in the capital.

Police said the 700-kg buffalo was taken into official custody following a government directive, hours before it was due to be sacrificed during Eid celebrations on Thursday.

"Policemen this afternoon came and said the government decided to take the buffalo for preservation. Since we do not want any conflict with the government, we handed it over to them," the animal’s owner, Moniruz Zaman, told reporters.

Zaman said the authorities told him the government would either compensate him or provide another buffalo, cow or bull in exchange for "Trump", which he had purchased three days ago for sacrifice at his home in Keraniganj, on the outskirts of Dhaka.

Keraniganj police station officer-in-charge Ruhul Quddus said livestock department officials believed the buffalo was still young and could be raised for several more years. National zoo curator Atiqur Rahman said the rare buffalo would be properly cared for and that a separate shed and caregiver had already been arranged for it.