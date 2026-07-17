ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh's Request To Extradite Sheikh Hasina Under Scrutiny: New Delhi

New Delhi: India on Friday said a request by Dhaka to extradite Bangladesh's deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina was still under scrutiny. The remarks by external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal came amid Hasina's reported plans to return to Bangladesh to revive her Awami League party.

"We have received a request for extradition. This request, as we have said earlier as well, is under examination," he said.

"The request is being taken into consideration given the legalities that are involved," he said. Last week, sources close to Hasina said the former prime minister is preparing to voluntarily return to Dhaka to revive Awami League.

Hasina, 78, has been living in India since she fled Dhaka following the collapse of her government in August, 2024 in the face of a massive anti-government agitation.

Last November, Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia by a special tribunal in Dhaka for alleged "crimes against humanity" over her government's brutal crackdown on student-led protests in 2024. Since the verdict, Dhaka has been urging New Delhi to extradite her to face the law.