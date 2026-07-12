ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh Reports 44 Deaths Due To Floods; Capital Dhaka Deluged

Dhaka: At least 44 people have died in flood and landslide incidents in a week, officials said Sunday even as rivers remained above danger level leading to displacement of over 2.5 lakh families across Bangladesh.

Overnight torrential rains – 76 mm from 12 midnight till 6 am – inundated several areas and paralysed life in capital Dhaka even as the government deployed army troops alongside navy and air force personnel to carry out relief operations in seven worst-hit districts along with local humanitarian agencies.

“Since July 5, officially 44 flood related deaths were recorded until Saturday evening. We estimate that some 2,67,000 families have been affected so far,” a Disaster Management Ministry spokesman said here. Several of the casualties were caused by landslides while most others either drowned or were washed away due to floods and overflowing rivers, the spokesperson said.

Nearly 44,457 deluge displaced people took refuge at over 1,100 makeshift flood shelters in affected areas, mostly in northeastern and southeastern regions. “The deluge marooned members of an estimated 2,67,918 families in the affected areas,” the official said.

Bangladesh has divided the lower riparian deltaic country, criss-crossed by 1,415 rivers, in four major basins. The onrush of waters from the upstream coupled with heavy monsoon rains until Saturday inflated rivers in northeastern Meghna Basin and southeastern Hill Basin.

On Sunday, the state-run Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) said larger parts of several north and north-western districts in the major Brahmaputra Basin are likely to be exposed to floods while the situation in the northeastern and northwestern region could deteriorate further.

As of Sunday, seven out of the 45 river monitoring stations operated by FFWC in greater Meghna and South Eastern hill basins reported the river waters exceeded their danger levels. The Centre feared several more stations are likely to witness their danger marks to be crossed resulting in further flooding in low-lying areas of the regions.

“During the next 24 to 48 hours, heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast over the (north-eastern) Sylhet, (north-western) Rangpur and (northern) Mymensingh divisions of Bangladesh and the adjoining Indian states of Meghalaya, Assam, and West Bengal,” the FFWC bulletin at 9 am on Sunday said.