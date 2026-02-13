ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh Referendum Endorses Democratic Charter

Dhaka: Bangladeshi voters have endorsed sweeping democratic reforms in a national referendum, the Election Commission said on Friday, a key pillar of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus's post-uprising transition agenda. The referendum took place alongside parliamentary elections on Thursday that marked the first vote since a 2024 uprising ended Sheikh Hasina's iron-fisted 15-year rule.

According to the commission, 60.2 percent of voters backed the reform package. The lengthy document, known as the "July Charter" after the month when the uprising that toppled Hasina began, proposes term limits for prime ministers, the creation of an upper house of parliament, stronger presidential powers and greater judicial independence.

It also includes increased representation of women in parliament and the election of the deputy speaker and parliamentary committee chairs from the opposition. Yunus, who took charge as interim leader after what he described as a "completely broken" political system, championed the reform blueprint as essential to preventing a return to authoritarianism.

The referendum question noted that approval would make the charter "binding on the parties that win" the election, obliging them to endorse it. However, several parties raised notes of dissent before the vote, and the reforms will still require ratification by the new parliament.