ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh Raises Garment Workers' Minimum Wage By 36% After Violent Protests

Bangladeshi garment workers chant slogans as they block the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway during a demonstration demanding higher wages in Gazipur near Dhaka, Bangladesh, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. ( AP )

Dhaka: Bangladesh on Wednesday raised ​the minimum monthly wage for garment workers by 36 per cent to USD 136 from USD 100 on Wednesday after weeks of widespread protests by workers that shut factories and disrupted production, authorities said.

Bangladesh, the world's second-largest garment exporter after China, has seen violent protests by workers demanding higher pay since October.

The decision was reached early Wednesday after a marathon 12-hour meeting at the Minimum Wage Board office in Dhaka’s Segunbagicha, which began at 2 pm on Tuesday and ended around 2 am Wednesday, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

The six-member board decided on the new minimum wage through a vote after representatives of factory owners and workers failed to reach a consensus.

The Minimum Wage Board has fixed the minimum monthly wage for workers in Bangladesh’s ready-made garment (RMG) industry at Tk 17,000 (USD 136), up 36 per cent from the existing Tk 12,500 (USD 100), following several rounds of negotiations between factory owners and workers’ representatives.

The new wage structure is expected to take effect from December 1, with workers receiving their revised salaries in January, in line with an earlier agreement between representatives of factory owners and workers, the report said.

The protests began in late October across Bangladesh's major garment-producing areas.

The workers have been demanding an increase in the minimum monthly wage from the existing Tk 12,500 (USD 100) to Tk 30,000 (USD 240), citing rising costs of food, housing, transport and healthcare.

Bangladesh is the world's second-largest garment exporter after China. The sector employs more than four million workers and accounts for over 80 per cent of the country's export earnings, with prolonged disruption threatening production schedules, international buyers' confidence and global apparel supply chains.

Babul Akhter, the workers’ representative on the board, said four members voted in favour of Tk 17,000, while two supported the workers’ final proposal of Tk 18,000.