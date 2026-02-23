ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh President Summons First Session Of New Parliament On March 12

Dhaka: President Mohammad Shahabuddin on Monday summoned the first session of the 13th Parliament on March 12, nearly a month after the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) formed the government after winning the Feb 12 crucial general elections. “The President convened the session by exercising the authority vested in him under Article 72(1) of the Constitution of Bangladesh,” a Jatiya Sangsad statement said.

It said the first sitting of the maiden session of the new parliament, with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) having a two-thirds majority and far-right Jamaat-e-Islami being the main opposition, would start at 11 am. BNP spokesman and home minister in Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s cabinet, Salahuddin Ahmed, earlier said the session would elect a new speaker.