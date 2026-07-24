ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin Resigns

Dhaka: Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin, a former ally of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, resigned on Friday, two years ahead of the end of his tenure. "I am suffering from various health complications,” the 76-year-old leader was quoted as saying by The Daily Star newspaper.

He was responding to a question about the reason for his resignation. A Bangabhaban - the president's house - spokesman told PTI that Shahabuddin’s representatives have left his office for the parliament carrying his resignation letter.

The resignation letter would be submitted to parliamentary Speaker Hafizuddin Ahmed, who would serve as Acting President in accordance with the Bangladesh Constitution until a new President is elected.