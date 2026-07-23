ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh President Likely To Resign Soon, Sources Claim

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s President Mohammad Shahabuddin is likely to resign soon, nearly two years ahead of his tenure, political sources and media reports said on Thursday.

Shahabuddin was elected to the highest office by the past parliament and happens to be the only person still holding his constitutional position long after the violent July-August 2024 student-led street protest that toppled prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government. Hasina fled to India and has been living there since August 5, 2024.

“It is likely that he (Shahabuddin) will resign soon,” a senior leader of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) told PTI without further elaboration. However, reports carried by several mainstream Bangladeshi media over his resignation gained momentum in the past two days suggesting Prime Minister Rahman’s government was no longer comfortable with Shahabuddin.

Newspaper Prothom Alo quoted a high-level government source as saying that the government was unhappy with reports that Shahabuddin tried to re-establish contacts with Hasina recently.

A senior BNP leader told The Daily Star that a recently reported telephone conversation between Shahabuddin and Hasina was not the only reason behind his expected resignation and rather the issue was “more complex” as Bangladesh’s political scenario has become more sensitive with Hasina's announcement to return home.