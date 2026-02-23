ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh’s President Alleges Conspiracy By Yunus-Led Interim Govt To Overthrow Him

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s President Mohammed Shahabuddin asserted that he was excluded from key discussions during the one-and-a-half-year tenure of the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, alleging that conspiracies were hatched to overthrow him and that attempts were made to destabilise the country and create a constitutional vacuum.

In an interview with Bangladeshi Bengali daily Kaler Kantho at Bangabhaban, his official residence in Dhaka, the President said, “During those one and a half years, I have not been in any discussion, yet various conspiracies are being hatched against me. There have been many attempts to permanently destroy the peace and order of the country and create a constitutional vacuum.”

When asked if those efforts were successful, he said, “I was steadfast in my decision. That is why no conspiracy succeeded. Especially the numerous plots to overthrow the President through unconstitutional means have failed. As a result, the experience of one and a half years at Bangabhaban cannot be said to be good. I don't know whether anyone else had the strength to withstand the storm that has passed over me.”

Responding to a question on whether the former chief advisor coordinated with the President on state decisions, including the issuance of 133 ordinances, Shahabuddin said that although some ordinances may have been necessitated by the circumstances, there was no justification for issuing such a large number. Shahabuddin further alleged that although the former chief advisor made a number of overseas trips, he neither called on the President upon return nor provided any written updates, which the latter described as a “constitutional obligation”.