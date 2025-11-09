ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh Police Stages Drill Amid Fears Of Unrest In Capital: Reports

Dhaka: Bangladesh police has carried out a large-scale coordinated security drill at key points of the capital ahead of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s now disbanded Awami League’s “Dhaka Lockdown” programme on November 13.

Several newspapers quoting unidentified sources in the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said some 7,000 policemen took part in a drill on Saturday at 142 locations, including interim government chief Muhammad Yunus’ residence, to contain possible violent street protests next week.

Witnesses reported increased police presence across Dhaka, which enhanced concerns among residents of the capital about the law and order situation on November 13. Awami League praesidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanok, currently in India, has announced a “lockdown-like” protest programme for November 13, but police did not confirm whether current deployments were linked to his announcement.

Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT-BD) is set to announce a date for delivering judgment against deposed prime minister Hasina after her trial in absentia on charges of alleged crimes against humanity.

The DMP, however, called the deployment part of their “regular security exercise” as a huge number of policemen in riot gear, including steel helmets and body armour, were seen at key intersections across the capital, stopping pedestrians for bag checks and questioning, and inspecting suspicious vehicles.

"Our regular operational activities include quick-response drills to ensure readiness for any kind of emergency," DMP spokesman Muhammad Talebur Rahman told reporters. He, however, added that officers of various ranks took part in Saturday’s exercise.

A DMP official preferring anonymity said the “mega drill” was meant not only to test coordination and readiness of police but also to serve as a deterrent to any potential acts of violence or unrest in the capital ahead of November 13.