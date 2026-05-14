ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh Police Arrests 6 Chinese Nationals Over Cyber Fraud

Dhaka: Six Chinese nationals were among nine persons arrested on charges of cyber fraud and illegal online financial transactions in Bangladesh on Thursday, police said.

"These Chinese nationals are mostly young and possess advanced IT knowledge. They used to target Bangladeshis through different online advertisements, luring them into their fraudulent schemes,” Dhaka Police’s detective branch chief Shafiqul Islam told reporters at his office here.