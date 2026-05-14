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Bangladesh Police Arrests 6 Chinese Nationals Over Cyber Fraud

Dhaka Police’s detective branch said that these Chinese nationals used to target Bangladeshis through different online advertisements, luring them into their fraudulent schemes

BANGLADESH ARREST CHINESE NATIONAL
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By PTI

Published : May 14, 2026 at 7:47 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Dhaka: Six Chinese nationals were among nine persons arrested on charges of cyber fraud and illegal online financial transactions in Bangladesh on Thursday, police said.

"These Chinese nationals are mostly young and possess advanced IT knowledge. They used to target Bangladeshis through different online advertisements, luring them into their fraudulent schemes,” Dhaka Police’s detective branch chief Shafiqul Islam told reporters at his office here.

Islam said the accused used to collect money through Bangladeshi financial transaction platforms and immediately transfer the funds abroad.

The group, which also included three Bangladeshis, initially offered profits to attract users before exposing them to financial losses. Earlier this month, police said detectives launched a crackdown on illegal online gambling from May 1 as the practice had turned into an “epidemic”.

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BANGLADESH CYBER FRAUD
BANGLADESH ARREST CHINESE NATIONAL

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