ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman Vows To Ensure Equal Dignity And Rights For Every Citizen

Dhaka: Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Tuesday said that religion is a personal matter, but the country belongs to everyone, as he vowed to ensure equal dignity and rights for every citizen of Bangladesh. Rahman, who became prime minister earlier this year after his Bangladesh Nationalist Party secured a decisive victory in the general elections after a 20-year gap, also hoped that religion would not create any barriers between people.

"This country belongs to all of us. From today, let us pledge to work together to build Bangladesh we aspire to, regardless of whether we are Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists or Christians. Let this be our aspiration today,” Rahman was quoted as saying by the state-run BSS news agency.

Speaking at a roadside gathering in the Choupothi area of Taraganj, while on his way to visit Durga Puja venues in Rangpur, Rahman also said that religion is a personal matter, but the country belongs to all of us. "The equal dignity and rights of every citizen of this country must be ensured," Rahman was quoted as saying by Prothom Alo newspaper.

Rahman, who attended an event marking Durga Puja at the historic Radha Gobinda Dharmasabha Temple in Rangpur on the occasion of Maha Navami, said his government wants to work for all regions and all people, according to a Bangladeshi official.

"When we fought for the independence of this country in 1971, we did not consider anyone’s religion. People belonging to different religions, holding different views, and representing different social and professional backgrounds fought on the battlefield to liberate the country," Rahman said.

"Similarly, at different times after independence, when democracy came under threat, people took to the streets to establish their political rights. Those who came out to the streets included people of all religions, opinions, and social and professional backgrounds," he said.

The Prime Minister recalled that only two and a half years ago, the students and people ousted "the autocratic regime" that had imposed itself on the people of Bangladesh.

"If we look at the scenes from the streets during that mass uprising, we will see a gathering of people belonging to all religions residing in Bangladesh. People from every religion, profession, and background, irrespective of political affiliation or social identity, took to the streets in those days to establish their rights," Rahman said.

He said that the purpose of highlighting these points is to emphasise that this country has been advancing for thousands of years with people of all religions living together. "Just as people of every religion have lived together peacefully in this country for thousands of years, we want them to continue living together in peace for the next thousand years as well,” he added.

At the temple premises, Rahman was welcomed through religious rituals. He interacted with devotees and exchanged greetings with them. On behalf of the temple, its President, Bhabatosh Sarkar, and General Secretary, Khokon Sarkar, presented a crest to the Prime Minister. In return, the Prime Minister handed them a cheque for Taka 10 lakh, the official said.