ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh PM Rahman To Highlight Rohingya, Climate Issues In Maiden UNGA Address

Dhaka: Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is set to deliver his maiden UN General Assembly address in Bangla on September 24, highlighting the Rohingya crisis, climate change and his government's democratic agenda, according to a media report.

Rahman will leave Dhaka for New York on September 21 and is scheduled to return on September 25, the state-owned BSS news agency reported on Sunday. His visit will mark his first participation in the UN General Assembly as prime minister and the first UNGA appearance of the incumbent Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government, which came to power in February.

On the sidelines of the UNGA, Rahman is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with the Crown Prince of Kuwait and the prime ministers of Croatia, Bhutan, Thailand, Pakistan and Haiti, according to BSS.

The talks are expected to cover political and economic relations, trade and investment, development cooperation, the Rohingya crisis and other issues of mutual interest, the report said.

At the UNGA, Rahman will also outline Bangladesh's positions on global peace and security, sustainable development, economic cooperation and reform of the multilateral system, Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam said at a press conference on Sunday.

Rahman will seek stronger international support for the repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar at a Bangladesh-hosted side event on September 23, as Dhaka pushes to keep the protracted crisis on the global agenda, Siam said.

The crisis began in 2017 with the mass displacement of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar's Rakhine State amid military crackdowns and violence.

Bangladesh faces growing pressure on its resources and infrastructure as it hosts more than a million Rohingya refugees, while efforts to ensure their safe and sustainable return to Myanmar remain stalled.