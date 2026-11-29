ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh, Pakistan Sign Five-Year Pact To Boost Trade In Essential Commodities

Dhaka: Bangladesh and Pakistan signed a five-year agreement on Sunday to facilitate government-to-government trade in essential commodities and agricultural products, in a move to strengthen supply chains and diversify import sources, according to local media reports.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) and the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) at a ceremony in Dhaka, the state-run BSS news agency reported. The agreement covers potential trade in rice, wheat, sugar, edible oils, pulses, agricultural products and inputs, based on the requirements and mutual consent of both countries, BSS said.

The pact does not commit either side to importing or exporting specific products. Individual transactions will be negotiated separately, with agreements specifying prices, quantities, quality standards and delivery schedules, it said. The development comes amid renewed diplomatic engagement between the two countries. Bangladesh Parliament Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad returned to Dhaka on Sunday after a six-day official visit to Pakistan, which began on November 23.

During the visit, Ahmad said Bangladesh and Pakistan had decided to "forget the past and look to the future", according to The Daily Star newspaper. The MoU on Sunday was signed by TCB Chairman Mohammad Faisal Azad on behalf of Bangladesh and Pakistan's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Imran Haider, on behalf of Pakistan.

Haider said his country had surplus stocks of agricultural products, including basmati rice, onions, potatoes and spices, and was ready to supply them according to Bangladesh’s requirements, The Daily Star reported. He said cooperation between the two countries had recently expanded in trade, education and communication. Pakistan has also withdrawn anti-dumping duties on hydrogen peroxide imported from Bangladesh, he added.