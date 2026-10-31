ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh Opposition Leader Warns Against India Corridor, Seeks Fair Ganges Water Pact: Reports

Dhaka: A Bangladesh opposition leader has warned against any move to facilitate an Indian transit corridor through the country and called for a fair water-sharing agreement with New Delhi ahead of the expiry of the Ganges treaty in December, according to local media reports.

National Citizen Party (NCP) convener Nahid Islam made the remarks at a rally in Dhaka on Friday, accusing Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's government of seeking to facilitate an Indian transit corridor through the country.

He also threatened fresh protests if the Ganges water-sharing agreement was not renewed on terms that protected Bangladesh's share of the river's waters, according to Bangladeshi newspaper Prothom Alo and the bdnews24 news website.

The NCP is a political party formed in February 2025 by leaders associated with the student-led movement that played a central role in the July 2024 street protests against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

"Japan is trying to create a corridor through Bangladesh once again. The government is trying to hand over the illegal corridor to India. Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, we want to say clearly that the people of Bangladesh will not accept any such illegal corridor," bdnews24 quoted Nahid as saying.

Rahman visited Japan from October 26 to 29, during which the two countries agreed to upgrade their Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt (BIG-B) initiative into a new strategic cooperation initiative focused on strengthening connectivity, preparing for natural disasters and geopolitical risks, promoting public-private partnerships for economic growth, and cooperation for peace and stability.

The two leaders also agreed to work towards developing the Bay of Bengal region, with Bangladesh as its hub, into a region of shared prosperity. Separately, Japan is supporting the development of the Matarbari deep-sea port in southeastern Bangladesh through financing from its development agency, JICA.

Japanese officials have previously outlined a broader regional connectivity vision centred on the port, envisaging an industrial value chain linking India's northeastern states with the Bay of Bengal and Southeast Asia through Bangladesh.

However, Bangladesh's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir said on Friday that no third-country issue was discussed during Rahman's Japan visit. "We made it very clear... no third country reference. We didn't go there to discuss the Bay of Bengal because the Bay of Bengal doesn't belong to us only," he told reporters, according to Dhaka Tribune.