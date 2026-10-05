ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh Never Ruled Out PM Rahman's India Visit, Says Minister

Dhaka: Bangladesh has never ruled out Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s visit to India, and discussions are underway to finalise the tour under a “proper bilateral framework”, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir said on Monday, amid strains in ties between the two neighbours.

"Bilateral engagement is required to maintain relations with another country," Kobir told reporters on the sidelines of an event here. "The visit will be bilateral,” he said.

Acknowledging "challenges" in bilateral relations, Kobir said Dhaka believed they could be "overcome through dialogue" and stressed that Bangladesh never ruled out the prime minister's India visit.

"Nothing gets resolved just over a phone call. We are having discussions, and things are positive," he said.

Asked whether Rahman could visit India this year, Kobir did not give a specific timeframe, saying Dhaka wanted the visit to take place in a conducive environment and within a proper bilateral framework.

“A top-level dialogue will happen when a (high-level) visit takes place”, he said, adding that a conducive atmosphere first needed to be created through official-level talks.

Kobir also praised Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi, saying he was “doing a good job” and expressing hope that New Delhi would be "receptive" to his assessment of the situation in Bangladesh.