Bangladesh Nationalists Celebrate Landslide Win, Islamists Cry Foul

Supporters cheer near the chairman office of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) a day after the national parliamentary election in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, ( AP )

Dhaka: The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) celebrated a landslide victory on Friday in the first elections held since a deadly 2024 uprising, with with leader Tarique Rahman poised to become prime minister.

Election Commission figures said the BNP alliance had won 212 seats, compared with 77 for the Islamist-led Jamaat-e-Islami alliance -- which said Friday there had been "massive irregularities in vote counting" and demanded "redress".

It was unclear immediately what action Jamaat would take. BNP chief Rahman told AFP two days before polling he was "confident" that his party -- crushed during the autocratic 15-year rule of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina -- would regain power in the South Asian nation of 170 million people.

Hasina's Awami League party was barred from taking part. The US embassy congratulated Rahman and the BNP for a "historic victory", while neighbouring India praised Rahman's "decisive win", a significant step after recent rocky relations with Bangladesh.

China and Pakistan, which both grew closer to Bangladesh since the 2024 uprising and the souring of ties with India, where Hasina has sheltered since her ouster, also congratulated the BNP.

'Seek redress'

But Jamaat chief Shafiqur Rahman, 67, who had mounted a disciplined grassroots campaign on a platform of justice and ending corruption, told reporters angrily on Friday that his party would "seek redress from the Election Commission".

His party had earlier claimed there were "repeated inconsistencies and fabrications" in the result announcement process. "Our youths will not spare anybody who attempts to compromise the sacrifices made in July", he said, referring to the 2024 uprising against Hasina.

The Election Commission said turnout was 59 percent across 299 constituencies out of 300 in which voting took place. Another 50 seats in parliament reserved for women will be named from party lists.

Heavy deployments of security forces are posted countrywide, and UN experts warned ahead of the voting of "growing intolerance, threats and attacks" and a "tsunami of disinformation".

Political clashes killed five people and injured more than 600 during campaigning, police records show.

However, after a turbulent campaign period, the vote passed largely peacefully -- and a day after the vote, Bangladesh has seemingly reacted to the result so far with calm.