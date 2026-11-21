ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh Minister Vows Action Against Those Behind Arson, Blames Awami League-Linked Groups: Reports

Dhaka: Bangladesh will take firm legal action against those behind recent arson and petrol bomb attacks, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir has said, blaming groups linked to the banned Awami League for the violence amid escalating political unrest in the country, according to local media reports.

Kobir, on Friday, said law enforcement agencies were working to bring those responsible to justice and alleged that the Awami League's leadership, including those based abroad, was encouraging the attacks.

"We will go after these terrorists, and the long arm of justice will reach them," he said, responding to questions from reporters on the sidelines of a media briefing, according to the state-run BSS news agency.

Kobir alleged that the Awami League leadership was encouraging the attacks from abroad and that others based overseas were also involved in efforts to instigate violence. The minister’s remarks come amid a spate of political violence and arson attacks across Bangladesh.

At least four people were killed in separate incidents earlier this week, including three leaders of the ruling BNP and its affiliated organisations and a bus helper who was burnt alive after unidentified assailants set fire to parked buses, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

In separate remarks at the foreign ministry, Kobir described the Awami League, whose political activities remain banned, as a "terrorist organisation" and warned of strong action against those involved in petrol bomb attacks, arson and other violence, The Daily Star reported.

On the return of fugitives from abroad, Kobir said attempts to bring them back from New Delhi through acts of violence would not succeed, as their return would be pursued under the extradition treaty.

"No fugitive terrorist can be brought back to Bangladesh from Delhi even by throwing petrol bombs… That will actually happen through the extradition treaty," he said, according to The Daily Star, without directly naming anyone.