ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh Minister Quits After Gun-Wielding Raid On Drug Den Sparks Controversy

Dhaka: A junior minister in the Bangladesh government agreed to resign on Monday after Prime Minister Tarique Rahman asked him to step down following a controversy over his armed raid on a suspected drug den in Dhaka.

“I met the prime minister and told him that, effective from today, I voluntarily seek relief from my responsibilities as state minister for the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs,” Ishraque Hossain said at a press conference. The 39-year-old minister said the prime minister had “kindly agreed” to his request.

Hossain had uploaded a video of the armed raid on social media on Saturday. It showed him stepping out of a vehicle with a megaphone in one hand and a pistol in the other, accompanied by several associates in plain clothes, some of whom also appeared to be carrying handguns.

The junior minister had captioned the video, “Ishraque's Action: Drug dens smashed, and dealers handed over to the police.” It was later deleted after the raid sparked public debate, with questions raised over the appropriateness of a minister personally leading an armed operation.

The video showed Hossain chasing a group of people at a slum near Gandaria Railway Station in his Dhaka-6 constituency, shouting, “Catch them, catch them!”

Some of those detained by his associates claimed they were innocent and pleaded to be released. Hossain was heard saying, “Let police come, then there will be talks.” Police later said the minister had conducted the raid without informing them in advance and detained six to seven people before handing them over to a local police station.

“The honourable state minister did not inform us about the raid in advance; we learned about it afterwards,” Dhaka Metropolitan Police Additional Deputy Commissioner Masud Rana told reporters.