Bangladesh Minister Quits After Gun-Wielding Raid On Drug Den Sparks Controversy
Ishraque Hossain resigns after he uploaded a video of the armed raid on social media, carrying a megaphone and a pistol
By PTI
Published : October 19, 2026 at 5:25 PM IST
Dhaka: A junior minister in the Bangladesh government agreed to resign on Monday after Prime Minister Tarique Rahman asked him to step down following a controversy over his armed raid on a suspected drug den in Dhaka.
“I met the prime minister and told him that, effective from today, I voluntarily seek relief from my responsibilities as state minister for the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs,” Ishraque Hossain said at a press conference. The 39-year-old minister said the prime minister had “kindly agreed” to his request.
Hossain had uploaded a video of the armed raid on social media on Saturday. It showed him stepping out of a vehicle with a megaphone in one hand and a pistol in the other, accompanied by several associates in plain clothes, some of whom also appeared to be carrying handguns.
The junior minister had captioned the video, “Ishraque's Action: Drug dens smashed, and dealers handed over to the police.” It was later deleted after the raid sparked public debate, with questions raised over the appropriateness of a minister personally leading an armed operation.
The video showed Hossain chasing a group of people at a slum near Gandaria Railway Station in his Dhaka-6 constituency, shouting, “Catch them, catch them!”
Some of those detained by his associates claimed they were innocent and pleaded to be released. Hossain was heard saying, “Let police come, then there will be talks.” Police later said the minister had conducted the raid without informing them in advance and detained six to seven people before handing them over to a local police station.
“The honourable state minister did not inform us about the raid in advance; we learned about it afterwards,” Dhaka Metropolitan Police Additional Deputy Commissioner Masud Rana told reporters.
Gandaria police station officer-in-charge Moniruzzaman Monir said some powder was recovered from the detained people and would be tested to determine whether it was a narcotic substance.
The official Bangladesh Television (BTV) reported on Saturday that Rahman had asked Hossain to resign. The minister initially dismissed the report as fake and warned of legal action against media outlets that carried it.
The Prothom Alo newspaper and several other publications also reported that Rahman summoned Hossain after a Cabinet meeting on Sunday and asked him to step down. Ahead of Monday's press conference, Hossain wrote on Facebook: “Not minister, but drug eradication!”
During the press conference, Hossain criticised media “narratives” about the raid, saying they had embarrassed his party, the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). He defended his actions, saying he held a licence for his firearm and had carried it for protection.
Hossain said he wanted to focus full-time on combating drugs in his constituency and other areas and addressing problems affecting people's lives across the country.
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