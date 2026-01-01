ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh Media Reports Attack On Another Hindu Man, Set On Fire By Miscreants In Shariatpur

Dhaka: Another Hindu man in Bangladesh was allegedly attacked by a mob of miscreants, who seriously injured him and then set him on fire in Shariatpur's Damudya region of the country. According to local newspaper Prothom Alo, the incident took place on New Year's Eve on Wednesday at around 9:30 pm (local time), when the miscreants attacked the businessman, identified as 50-year-old Khokon Chandra Das, seriously injured him, poured petrol on his body and set him on fire near the Keurbhanga Bazar in Koneshwar Union of Damudya.

Das was later transferred to Dhaka for advanced treatment, Prothom Alo reported. According to sources at the Damudya Police Station, Das, a resident of Tiloi village in the Koneshwar Union, runs a pharmacy and a mobile banking business at Keurbhanga Bazar. On Wednesday night, after closing his shop, Das was returning home in an auto-rickshaw when the miscreants stopped the vehicle at the Damudya-Shariatpur road near Keurbhanga Bazar and assaulted him.

The miscreants also attacked him with sharp weapons, later pouring petrol on him and setting him on fire, Prothom Alo reported. In order to save himself, Das jumped into a nearby pond beside the road. Hearing his screams, local people rushed to the scene, prompting the attackers to flee.

Locals later rescued him and took him to Shariatpur Sadar Hospital, where he received his initial treatment in the emergency department and was later sent to Dhaka later that night for advanced treatment, as his condition deteriorated. Following the attack, Sima Das, wife of the victim, told reporters, "My husband returns home every night after closing his shop with the day's sales money.