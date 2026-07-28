ETV Bharat / international

SAARC’s Revival Dilemma: Bangladesh, Maldives Push For Restart, India Holds Back

The 18th SAARC Summit, which took place in Kathmandu in 2014 ( Etv Bharat )

New Delhi: The renewed calls by Bangladesh and the Maldives for the revival of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) have brought the dormant regional grouping back into focus, but a revival remains a distant prospect.

SAARC, or the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation, is an economic and political group of eight South Asian countries including Pakistan.

“We have made our position very clear when it comes to regional cooperation,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to a question during a regular media briefing here on Tuesday.

“India favours strong regional cooperation and has been working towards it for several decades now.”

Without specifically mentioning Pakistan, Jaiswal added: “Everyone in South Asia is aware of which country and what activities are stymying SAARC. After all, cooperation does require goodwill.”

However, SAARC has been virtually rendered ineffective as a bloc, largely due to non-cooperation on the part of Pakistan on issues like connectivity and counter-terrorism.

After the cross-border terror attack from Pakistani soil on an army base at Uri in Jammu and Kashmir in September 2016, that year’s SAARC Summit scheduled to be held in Islamabad stood cancelled after other members of the group joined India in boycotting it. Since then, no SAARC summit has been held to date.

But recently both Maldives and Bangladesh have separately made a case for reviving the grouping.

Addressing the 61st Independence Day ceremony of his country on Sunday, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu described SAARC as an important regional organisation and said reviving it was essential for peace and stability in the region.

“The Maldives calls on all parties with differing views to come together around the table, prioritise regional development and peace, and work in a spirit of cooperation,” Muizzu was quoted as saying.

“If there are difficulties in doing so, the Maldives stands ready to take the initiative and serve as a mediator to help advance those discussions.”

For Male, therefore, SAARC revival serves two purposes: it reinforces the Maldives’ role in South Asian diplomacy and provides smaller countries a collective platform for dealing with challenges where their individual bargaining power is limited.

The Maldives faces vulnerabilities related to climate change, rising sea levels, food and energy security, maritime security and economic dependence on tourism. Regional cooperation can potentially help address these concerns.

The Maldives also has a strong interest in maintaining a South Asian diplomatic identity.

Although Male has increasingly expanded its engagement with the Arab world and other external partners, SAARC could be an important institutional platform for the country.

SAARC was formally established on December 8, 1985, with the signing of the SAARC Charter in Dhaka, Bangladesh and the secretariat-general of SAARC was set up in Kathmandu.

In 2007, Afghanistan became the eighth member of the organisation, further expanding its reach across South Asia. As of 2021, SAARC collectively represents 3 per cent of the world’s land area, 21 per cent of the global population, and contributes 5.21 per cent (equivalent to $4.47 trillion) to the global economy.

A crucial part of SAARC’s agenda is the South Asian Free Trade Area (SAFTA), which was signed in 2004 and came into effect in 2006. This agreement aimed to reduce tariffs and create a free trade zone across South Asia. SAARC also focuses on other areas such as poverty alleviation, food security, and trade facilitation.

But SAFTA failed to help boost regional trade amid mistrust between India and Pakistan.

Overall, the areas of cooperation among SAARC member countries are economic, trade and finance; human resource development and tourism; agriculture and rural development; environment, natural disasters and biotechnology; social affairs; information and poverty alleviation; energy, transport, science and technology; and education, security and culture.

In February this year, Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman reaffirmed his country’s unwavering support and commitment to revitalise the SAARC process. During a call on him by the Secretary General of SAARC, Md Golam Sarwar, the Minister expressed Bangladesh’s readiness to take proactive initiatives to strengthen and revitalise the SAARC process.

Then again, earlier this month, during a meeting between the national security chiefs of the BIMSTEC regional bloc held in New Delhi, Bangladesh had called for the revival of SAARC.