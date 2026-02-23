Bangladesh's LDC Deferment Plea Highlights Transition Challenges
Dhaka's move signals caution, prioritising economic stability and competitiveness over symbolic recognition of development progress
Published : February 23, 2026 at 8:58 PM IST
New Delhi: Bangladesh's request to defer its graduation from the UN’s Least Developed Countries (LDC) category is set to come up for discussion at a five-day meeting of the United Nations Committee for Development Policy (CDP) in New York beginning Monday, placing the spotlight on a striking development paradox.
After years of being hailed as a model of economic and social progress, Dhaka is now urging caution – arguing that the transition out of LDC status could expose structural vulnerabilities in trade, finance and climate resilience that remain deeply entrenched.
According to reports in the Bangladesh media, before leaving the country to attend the meeting in New York, Debapriya Bhattacharya, head of the Enhanced Monitoring Mechanism (EMM), a body of the UN CDP, said they will set up an evaluation process for Bangladesh’s plea for LDC deferment for three more years.
The newly constituted Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government under Prime Minister Tarique Rahman had formally written to the UN CDP last Wednesday seeking a three-year deferment of the country’s scheduled graduation from the LDC category. The request follows appeals from business leaders, who have argued that industries need additional time to undertake comprehensive preparations to ensure a smooth and sustainable transition.
At present, Bangladesh benefits from duty-free access to about 73 per cent of its exports under LDC-specific trade provisions. With graduation, these preferential arrangements would be phased out. Various studies have warned that the loss of such market access could result in a decline of up to 14 per cent in exports, translating into an estimated annual loss of around $8 billion.
Bangladesh was set to graduate from the LDC category in November this year following recommendations by the UN CDP after the country met the required thresholds in three key criteria — Gross National Income (GNI) per capita, Human Assets Index (HAI), and Economic and Environmental Vulnerability Index (EVI) — in consecutive triennial reviews.
Graduation from LDC status is widely seen as a recognition of development success. Since its independence in 1971, Bangladesh has transformed itself into one of South Asia’s fastest-growing economies, driven by a strong ready-made garments (RMG) sector, remittance inflows, and improvements in social indicators such as life expectancy, women’s empowerment and primary education.
However, Dhaka’s plea for deferment underscores the complexities of transitioning from preferential treatment to full exposure to global competition.
The most immediate concern relates to trade. As an LDC, Bangladesh enjoys duty-free and quota-free market access in several major economies under special schemes. The country gets preferential access to the European Union under the European Union’s Everything But Arms (EBA) initiative. It also gets special treatment under the WTO’s Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS).
Graduation would gradually phase out these benefits. The EU absorbs over half of Bangladesh’s garment exports. Loss of tariff preferences could reduce competitiveness vis-à-vis rivals such as Vietnam and Cambodia, particularly in the price-sensitive apparel sector.
Given that the RMG sector accounts for more than 80 per cent of Bangladesh's export earnings and employs millions – mostly women – any erosion in competitiveness could have large employment and social consequences. A deferment would allow Bangladesh additional time to diversify exports, enhance productivity, and negotiate alternative trade arrangements such as Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) status in the EU.
The GSP+ is a special incentive arrangement that grants vulnerable, developing countries zero duties on over two-thirds of tariff lines for exports to the EU. Valid until 2027, it requires beneficiaries to implement 27 international conventions on human rights, labour rights, environmental protection, and good governance.
Bangladesh's economic fundamentals have come under strain in recent years due to post-pandemic recovery challenges, a mass revolution that led to the overthrow of the Awami League government in 2024, global supply chain disruptions, rising energy and commodity prices, and pressure on foreign exchange reserves.
Like many developing economies, Bangladesh has faced balance-of-payments stress and currency depreciation. Graduation during a period of macroeconomic fragility could amplify vulnerabilities by reducing concessional financing and increasing borrowing costs. A deferment would provide breathing space to stabilise macroeconomic conditions before losing concessional access and policy flexibilities tied to LDC status.
According to Prabir De, Professor at the New Delhi-based Research and Information System for Developing Nations (RIS) think tank and an expert on the economy and politics of Bangladesh, India’s eastern neighbour is not prepared to move up from LDC status.
"Once it moves up to the developing nations status, Bangladesh’s exports will be heavily impacted," De told ETV Bharat. "Bangladesh’s economy is not in good shape. It will be a big challenge. Prime Minister Rahman will ask why his government has to bear this. Domestic infrastructure like ports need to be improved."
Bangladeshi academic and political observer Sharin Shajahan Naomi said that the graduation from LDC status has become a major issue of debate in Bangladesh households.
"The funding ecosystem will change," Naomi said over phone from Dhaka. "Bangladesh is a recipient of donor-driven projects. Most of these projects are dependent on Western donors. The graduation from LDC status will not be convenient or comfortable for us."
She said that Bangladesh needs time to prepare for this change of status.
"Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has said that one of his major priorities is to ensure economic stability and attract investments," Naomi said. "The political issue has made Bangladesh more vulnerable in graduating from the LDC status."
The question then arises: what does this all mean for India?
According to De, this is good for India as it will lead to more cotton yarn imports from India.
Bangladesh's economic growth model remains heavily concentrated in the garment sector. While the country has made strides in pharmaceuticals, leather, and ICT services, export diversification remains limited.
"Bangladesh is dependent on 65 percent of yarn imports from India," De explained. "Though the US has struck a deal with Bangladesh for cotton yarn exports, it will not be cost-effective. So, India is the only reliable partner."
To sum up, Bangladesh's request to defer its graduation from LDC status is less about reversing development gains and more about ensuring that those gains are sustainable. While the country has crossed statistical thresholds, it continues to face structural trade dependence, climate vulnerability, and external economic stress.
The decision before the UN CDP is therefore not merely technical — it carries economic, social, and geopolitical significance. Whether granted or not, the episode underscores the evolving nature of development in a world marked by volatility and inequality.
