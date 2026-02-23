ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh's LDC Deferment Plea Highlights Transition Challenges

New Delhi: Bangladesh's request to defer its graduation from the UN’s Least Developed Countries (LDC) category is set to come up for discussion at a five-day meeting of the United Nations Committee for Development Policy (CDP) in New York beginning Monday, placing the spotlight on a striking development paradox.

After years of being hailed as a model of economic and social progress, Dhaka is now urging caution – arguing that the transition out of LDC status could expose structural vulnerabilities in trade, finance and climate resilience that remain deeply entrenched.

According to reports in the Bangladesh media, before leaving the country to attend the meeting in New York, Debapriya Bhattacharya, head of the Enhanced Monitoring Mechanism (EMM), a body of the UN CDP, said they will set up an evaluation process for Bangladesh’s plea for LDC deferment for three more years.

The newly constituted Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government under Prime Minister Tarique Rahman had formally written to the UN CDP last Wednesday seeking a three-year deferment of the country’s scheduled graduation from the LDC category. The request follows appeals from business leaders, who have argued that industries need additional time to undertake comprehensive preparations to ensure a smooth and sustainable transition.

At present, Bangladesh benefits from duty-free access to about 73 per cent of its exports under LDC-specific trade provisions. With graduation, these preferential arrangements would be phased out. Various studies have warned that the loss of such market access could result in a decline of up to 14 per cent in exports, translating into an estimated annual loss of around $8 billion.

Bangladesh was set to graduate from the LDC category in November this year following recommendations by the UN CDP after the country met the required thresholds in three key criteria — Gross National Income (GNI) per capita, Human Assets Index (HAI), and Economic and Environmental Vulnerability Index (EVI) — in consecutive triennial reviews.

Graduation from LDC status is widely seen as a recognition of development success. Since its independence in 1971, Bangladesh has transformed itself into one of South Asia’s fastest-growing economies, driven by a strong ready-made garments (RMG) sector, remittance inflows, and improvements in social indicators such as life expectancy, women’s empowerment and primary education.

However, Dhaka’s plea for deferment underscores the complexities of transitioning from preferential treatment to full exposure to global competition.

The most immediate concern relates to trade. As an LDC, Bangladesh enjoys duty-free and quota-free market access in several major economies under special schemes. The country gets preferential access to the European Union under the European Union’s Everything But Arms (EBA) initiative. It also gets special treatment under the WTO’s Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS).

Graduation would gradually phase out these benefits. The EU absorbs over half of Bangladesh’s garment exports. Loss of tariff preferences could reduce competitiveness vis-à-vis rivals such as Vietnam and Cambodia, particularly in the price-sensitive apparel sector.

Given that the RMG sector accounts for more than 80 per cent of Bangladesh's export earnings and employs millions – mostly women – any erosion in competitiveness could have large employment and social consequences. A deferment would allow Bangladesh additional time to diversify exports, enhance productivity, and negotiate alternative trade arrangements such as Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) status in the EU.

The GSP+ is a special incentive arrangement that grants vulnerable, developing countries zero duties on over two-thirds of tariff lines for exports to the EU. Valid until 2027, it requires beneficiaries to implement 27 international conventions on human rights, labour rights, environmental protection, and good governance.

Bangladesh's economic fundamentals have come under strain in recent years due to post-pandemic recovery challenges, a mass revolution that led to the overthrow of the Awami League government in 2024, global supply chain disruptions, rising energy and commodity prices, and pressure on foreign exchange reserves.

Like many developing economies, Bangladesh has faced balance-of-payments stress and currency depreciation. Graduation during a period of macroeconomic fragility could amplify vulnerabilities by reducing concessional financing and increasing borrowing costs. A deferment would provide breathing space to stabilise macroeconomic conditions before losing concessional access and policy flexibilities tied to LDC status.