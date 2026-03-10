ETV Bharat / international

Dhaka Launches Initiative To Repatriate 2 Suspects Accused Of Killing Student Leader Sharif Osman Hadi From India

FILE - A fire engine arrives at the premises of The Daily Star newspaper after angry protesters set it on fire after news reached the country from Singapore of the death of a prominent activist Sharif Osman Hadi, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Dec. 19, 2025. ( AP )

Dhaka: Bangladesh on Monday said they have launched an initiative to repatriate two suspected assailants accused of killing student leader Sharif Osman Hadi, a day after Indian police said they were arrested from West Bengal as they entered the country illegally.

"Initiatives have been taken to extradite the two accused," Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed told reporters at northwestern Cox’s Bazaar on Monday. In a separate media briefing in Dhaka, Bangladesh’s police chief or inspector general (IGP) Mohammad Ali Hossain Fakir said diplomatic efforts were underway to bring back the suspects - Faisal Karim Masud and Alamgir Hossain.

Hadi, 32, spokesperson of Inqilab Moncho and a staunch India critic, who rose to national prominence during the July-August 2024 mass protests that led to the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League regime, was shot in the head on December 12 during an election campaign in Dhaka. Hadi was also a parliamentary candidate for the upcoming February 12 elections. He was airlifted to Singapore for treatment but died on December 18.

Motorbike-mounted masked assailants shot him when his supporters visibly unleashed a reign of terror, burning to ashes two left-leaning or moderate cultural groups, Chhayanat and Udichi, founded in the 1960s, alongside the mass circulation Prothom Alo and Daily Star newspapers.

West Bengal police on Sunday said they arrested two Bangladeshi nationals accused of murdering Hadi, who was also vying as an independent candidate for the February 12 elections, as they allegedly entered India illegally.