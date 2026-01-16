ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh: Jamaat-E-Islami-Led Grand Alliance Witnesses Rift Ahead Of Elections

Dhaka: A major Islamic political party announced its exit from the Jamaat-e-Islami-led grand alliance Friday, effectively ending an initiative to consolidate all pro-Islamic votes in "one box" in Bangladesh's upcoming general elections. Islami Andolan Bangladesh's Senior Joint Secretary-General Gazi Ataur Rahman told reporters that his party has decided to quit the 11-party alliance after being “deprived of justice” regarding seat allocations. He also accused the Jamaat-led grouping of “deviating from Islamic ideals”.

“The Bangladesh Islami Andolan will take part in the election on its own. We will contest in 268 (out of 300 parliamentary) seats,” Ataur Rahman said, adding that in the rest of the constituencies they would cast votes to “eligible” candidates.

Ataur Rahman said the Jamaat chief spoke about settling matters with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party's Chairman Tarique Rahman, without holding any discussion with the Islami Andolan. The announcement formally ended Andolan’s participation in the Jamaat-led alliance. The development came a day after the grand alliance meeting decided to allocate 179 seats to Jamaat and 30 to student-led National Citizen Party (NCP), leaving 47 vacant for Islami Andolan, which boycotted the meeting.

Jamaat is Bangladesh's largest Islamic political party, while Islami Andolon is presumed to have a huge support base. The BNP has emerged as the frontrunner in the changed political landscape. The interim government has suspended all activities of deposed premier Sheikh Hasina's Awami League.