ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh: Jailed Hindu Rights Leader Transferred To Special Jail In Dhaka

Dhaka: Incarcerated Hindu rights leader Chinmoy Krishna Das was transferred to a special jail in Dhaka, Bangladesh, from the Chattogram Jail under tight security, according to media reports. Das, who is a spokesman for a group named Hindu Sammilito Sanatan Jagaran Jote, was arrested in November 2024 on sedition charges for allegedly disrespecting Bangladesh's national flag, sparking protests and communal tensions.

Police officials did not give a specific reason for the transfer, which took place early on Monday, The Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported. “Chinmoy Krishna Das has been taken to the special prison in Keraniganj, Dhaka,” it quoted Chattogram Central Jail Superintendent Md Iqbal Hossain as saying.

Das was sent from Chattogram to Dhaka's Keraniganj around 5:00 am. The vehicle carrying him reached Dhaka Central Jail around 10:00 am, The Daily Star newspaper reported.

Hossain said there was no specific reason for Das' transfer and added that transferring inmates from one prison to another is a regular part of prison administration, according to the report.

Ranganath Das Brahmachari, who prepares meals for Chinmoy, was not transferred with him and remains at Chittagong Central Jail, the newspaper reported, quoting prison sources.

After his arrest two years ago, Das was booked in several cases, including charges of murder, attempted murder and vandalism. He is facing six criminal cases in total and has been granted bail by the High Court in four cases so far. However, he will not be released soon because of the other cases against him.