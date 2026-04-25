ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh Issues Nationwide Security Alert Over Possible Militant Attacks

Dhaka: Bangladesh Police issued a nationwide security alert over possible militant attacks on key installations, including the parliament complex, officials and media reports said on Saturday.

"The alert has been issued based on intelligence reports,” a police headquarters (PHQ) official said, requesting anonymity. The official described the alert as “urgent and confidential”.

A PHQ letter warned of possible coordinated attacks targeting the parliament complex, places of worship, entertainment facilities, and military and police installations, with armouries seen as potential targets, Bengali daily Prothom Alo reported.

The Daily Star and other newspapers said the alert was issued after the recent arrest of a banned militant outfit operative, Istiak Ahmed Sami alias Abu Bakkar, who was allegedly in contact with two dismissed military personnel.

According to reports, the letter also included profiles of two alleged key planners behind the potential attacks, but did not name any organisation. It described the suspected perpetrators as “extremely dangerous for the overall security of the country”.

Quoting law enforcement officials, news portal tbsnews.net said the militant group could adopt multiple methods to carry out attacks.